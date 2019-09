The Best Black Beauty Tips We Learned From Our Mums, Grandmas, & Aunties

Black girl magic didn't just come out of nowhere — it's been lovingly passed down from generation to generation. It's how our moms made every holiday season feel like a Disney movie scene, even when some of them barely had two pennies to rub together. It's how our grandmothers created haute couture from mere sewing scraps . It's in the cornrows that our ancestors wore to escape slavery , so that we can now wear them with pride on the red carpet