The Black Hairstyles We Should Be Talking About From The MTV Awards

Any time a person of color reclaims their space on the red carpet by wearing their natural texture or a protective style, we rejoice a little bit. Of course, we love a good set of box braids or a popping twist-out just as much as the next person. But let's not forget that not too long ago, these same styles that we marvel at (and the ones that certain stars like to copy and paste for attention) were considered "inappropriate" for the red carpet.
Not today, though. Tessa Thompson's box braids, Lena Waithe's locs, and the other naturally-textured and protective hairstyles at the MTV Movie & TV Awards weren't just killer looks — they were a declaration of regality and pride. So you can keep your kornrows. We're good with the homegrown curls and kinks that make us... well, us. Celebrate some of the best Black hairstyles we should be talking about, ahead.