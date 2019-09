The Black Hairstyles We Should Be Talking About From The MTV Awards

Any time a person of color reclaims their space on the red carpet by wearing their natural texture or a protective style, we rejoice a little bit. Of course, we love a good set of box braids or a popping twist-out just as much as the next person. But let's not forget that not too long ago, these same styles that we marvel at (and the ones that certain stars like to copy and paste for attention) were considered "inappropriate" for the red carpet.