The Black Hairstyles We Should Be Talking About From The MTV Awards

Not today, though. Tessa Thompson's box braids, Lena Waithe's locs, and the other naturally-textured and protective hairstyles at the MTV Movie & TV Awards weren't just killer looks — they were a declaration of regality and pride. So you can keep your kornrows. We're good with the homegrown curls and kinks that make us... well, us. Celebrate some of the best Black hairstyles we should be talking about, ahead.