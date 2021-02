I'd heard so many great things about Babyfacial and the 5-star reviews are very convincing, so I had to give it a go. The peach-coloured formula looks and feels exactly like a gel-cream moisturiser and isn't at all sticky or pungent like other exfoliating masks. Tiny little pieces are suspended in the product (that'll be the chickpea flour, which supposedly brightens skin) but they aren't gritty and you can't feel them. On applying, I must admit, I winced at the tingle thanks to the combination of lactic , glycolic, tartaric, cirtic and salicylic acids (that's a lot of acids) but the label reads that it's to be expected. Thankfully, the initial tingle soon fades as the mask gets to work. The instructions advise leaving the product on the skin for up to 20 minutes max, which I think is quite a long time for acids as strong as these. It's why this should be a once-weekly product. I was wary at first, but my skin seemed happy, so I persisted for the best results. I'm glad I did.