I Didn’t Pick My Spots For 30 Days – & The Difference Was Enormous

That meant sticking to my honed but fairly simple skincare routine. I use CeraVe Foaming Cleanser twice a day which I love for how gentle and effective it is on my skin. I then have a rotation of either acids , serums or topical retinols that I swap between, because it keeps my skin on its toes. In the morning I’ll either use The Ordinary Niacinamide Powder (which is the only thing I’ve found that effectively deals with the bumpy under-the-skin acne) followed by Heliocare 360 Fluid Cream SPF 50 , OR my prescription Duac (a benozyl peroxide cream) on target areas followed by the Medik8 C-Tetra Serum (which helps brighten hyperpigmentation and makes me feel lovely and glowy) then SPF. In the evenings I rotate between my prescription retinol (differin) or an acid-based treatment. I love Sunday Riley Good Genes , and The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque . The bonus of working from home is that I can let the products really sink in before applying another, and I can do a face mask any old time.