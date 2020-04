Skin Rashes Could Be A Potential Symptom Of COVID-19

As we learn more about the current global pandemic, it's becoming clear that symptoms of the novel coronavirus not only vary dramatically from person to person but are more wide-ranging than originally believed, with loss of smell and taste going hand-in-hand with high fevers and dry coughs. According to recent cases documented by coronavirus patients and the doctors treating them, there may be yet another surprising symptom of COVID-19: skin rashes. From reports of blue and purple discolouration in toes to sensitive blisters, as well as cases of gangrene and vascular lesions, visible signs of the coronavirus on skin are being observed more frequently.