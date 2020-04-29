Lockdown Forced Me & My New Girlfriend To Go Long-Distance

It's been really hard to adjust. I know that I could very easily move in with her tomorrow and it would be great. I'm quite thankful that we haven't had to rush straight into things – I think it's still giving us that shiny new couple feeling. I feel so safe in the relationship already that I'm not concerned that spending this amount of time apart is gonna be too detrimental. But I must admit, when I'm scrolling Insta stories and I see both couples that have been together forever and new ones, just doing simple things daily together, I am a bit jealous. I haven't been sharing too many 'I miss you' posts because we all fucking miss our people – it's not groundbreaking – but it is difficult. I think every day, Oh my god I just want a cuddle.