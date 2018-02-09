In terms of things to dodge, she name-checked peppermint oil, witch hazel, clove oil and salicylic acid, so make sure the face mask you just bought at the suggestion of your favourite vlogger isn’t about to give you a fright. "If you’re not careful, you can end up with something called perioral dermatitis as a reaction to a treatment – I’ve had it and it’s a pain to get rid of. I always advocate a more softly-softly approach," added Dr. Tonks. She also cautioned against peels, both at home and in-clinic. "It does depend on the health of the skin, but I probably wouldn’t suggest a peel to a client because it’s only going to irritate the skin and make it worse. If you can get the rosacea under control a bit first, then you can do it. That’s exactly what happens to me, when I have a flare-up I don’t use those products and when it’s under control I do." If your rosacea is more transient, by working to calm your skin long-term and make the gaps between episodes bigger, you might be safe to try a (very gentle) peel in-between.