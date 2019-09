Millie Kendall MBE, cofounder of BeautyMART and Asian beauty specialist, explains that she’s noticed customers now prefer a more stripped-back routine and prioritise hardworking products that offer style over substance – something Japanese beauty brands excel at. "We are seeing a return to the expert. The makeup artist, the hairdresser and the stylist are all being asked once again for their expert opinion and their tastes and use of product is based on performance, not gimmick. They need well-made products that deliver where there is not room for error, and that’s where Japanese formulations come on," Kendall says. For example, she states how celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey fills her kit with Japanese brands.