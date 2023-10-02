Found: The Coziest Fleece To Take You From Summer To Fall

If there’s one garment that encapsulates the transitional fall weather, it’s a fleece jacket. The versatile layer occupies a white space that’s breezier than a puffer but more substantial than a sweatshirt. Throw in a plush, sherpa fabric, and we’re in business, baby. And just in time for early autumn, I’ve stumbled upon my new go-to — and it’s from none other than certified B-Corp (and gorpcore-chic) darling Parks Project.
The sustainable brand is best known for being the coolest way to rep your favorite U.S. national park (I’m partial to Grand Teton, but they’re all worth a road trip, I’m sure). To further the brand’s mission, Parks Project donates a portion of each sale to support U.S. national parks for future generations’ enjoyment. (So far, they’ve donated over $2.5 million towards conservation efforts. NBD!) And this just in, the brand has launched the High Pile Fleece Pullover, a quarter-zip sherpa jacket crafted from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Being the hiking, yoga, and ski-loving girl I am, I immediately was all over this drop. The new fleece was available in three park-inspired printed colorways — Parks Wonderland, Yellowstone Geysers, and Acadia Waves, the latter of which I'm wearing here. Each pattern brought a different sort of outdoorsy energy, but I personally felt very seen by the monochromatic Acadia Waves motif. I'm not afraid of a funky print, but I am a little color-averse — The thick, sherpa fabric is as cozy as cozy gets, and I even snuggled up in it while on a recent flight — bliss! Also, a moment for the pockets on this jacket: These are so roomy that I even skipped a purse for a day of walking around NYC. (Plus, I could easily fit a reusable water bottle in there, which love that for me!)
The unisex sizes range from XS to XXL, and I appreciated small details like an elasticized hem and cuffs to ensure that the fit is just right. (I'm wearing an XS here, which still feels oversized but not too much so.) At $140, it's a pricey item, but one that I know I'll get a lot of use out of as the temps continue to cool down. Out of the many fleece jackets I own, I have to say, Parks Project beats them all in terms of cozy factor; (one reviewer called the garment a "gorgeous warm hug," and she is correct in that assessment.) To sum things up, this is the perfect fleece if you're a nature-lover like me, but still appreciate design. The High Pile Fleece truly felt just as right on the streets of Brooklyn as on trails in upstate New York. Versatility, sustainability, and style? Dare I say, this fleece has it all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.