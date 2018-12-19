17 Plus-Size Sweater Dresses That'll Make Winter Dressing A No Brainer

Wearing dresses in the winter can be tricky — especially when your measurements don't fit into "standard" sizing ranges. Between the harsh elements and the sheer lack of options, it ends up being a lot easier to throw on a pair of jeans rather than a dress, tights and long underwear. But everything changed once we discovered one dress style that makes cold weather fashion when you're curvy a no-brainer.
Sweater dresses are more than just easy to throw on and universally flattering — they actually do what their name implies, and act as the full-body sweaters we've always dreamed of. All those factors combined make for an ideal solution to our winter dressing woes. So if you're plus-sized and looking for that one perfect dress to slip on until spring arrives, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up 17 plus-size sweater dresses that are sure to keep you nice and warm all season long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.