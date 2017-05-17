20 Essentials For The Best Summer, Ever

Each of our summertime pursuits requires something different of our wardrobes — but, let's not forget how sweltering July and August can be. Your summer closet needs to maximise adaptability and minimise perspiration. How to achieve this delicate balance? We've selected the 20 pieces that will get you through every rendezvous, cocktail hour, and spontaneous beach trip. When the solstice hits, make sure you're ready for your best summer ever with these can't-do-without essentials.