20 Essentials For The Best Summer, Ever

We enjoyed those few beautiful days of real spring. Now, it's just a humid, sometimes warm, sometimes cold road to the big shebang: summer 2017. And we've already got the next few months mapped out. After-work drinks are only permitted on rooftops bedecked in twinkling lights. Barbecues are slated for every other weekend, backyards alternating between friends. Summer Fridays are for sunset scouting along the coast.
Each of our summertime pursuits requires something different of our wardrobes — but, let's not forget how sweltering July and August can be. Your summer closet needs to maximise adaptability and minimise perspiration. How to achieve this delicate balance? We've selected the 20 pieces that will get you through every rendezvous, cocktail hour, and spontaneous beach trip. When the solstice hits, make sure you're ready for your best summer ever with these can't-do-without essentials.