Sleeping Bag Shoes Are Here To Snuggle Your Feet

Campsite-friendly footwear is seemingly everywhere this winter, in iterations ranging from trek-worthy, snow-proof boots finished in quilted patterns to glorified inflated socks meant to function as actual miniature sleep sacks for your foot.
So what is it about the sleeping bag shoe that is so appealing? Perhaps it’s the popularity of quilted outerwear trickling down below the ankles, the increasingly blurred lines between high fashion and inclement-weather gear, or some kind of need for extra comfort as we face a tumultuous upcoming decade.
Regardless, there’s no arguing that there’s something in the water right now — this cozier-than-thou footwear is invading our collective shopping carts. And we’re here for it, having rounded up some of the sweetest dream-inducing pairs that the World Wide Web has to offer. Click through to experience that foot hug you know you could use right about now.
