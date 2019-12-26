This Sleeping Bag Boot Is Both A Foot Hug And A Fashion Statement

Quilting is very much enjoying a moment. Whether we’re talking about the throwback patchworked pieces turned out by brands like Bode and Carleen; the ubiquitous liner jacket and its diamond-patterns exteriors; or the puffy proportions of our favorite viral winter coat; this insulating sewing technique seems to be more present than ever in our winter wardrobes.
We’re well accustomed to quilted outer-layers of all kinds — vests, jackets, heavy coats, and even the occasional high-falutin’ designer handbag. But when the detail appears below the waist, we start to freak out a little — which is exactly what happened when we first laid eyes on Teva’s Ember series earlier this year. Described by the brand as “part sneaker, part sleeping bag” (!) the collection of winter-ready kicks comes in both slip-on and ankle-boot form, and are basically tiny be-soled puffer coats for your feet.
We’re especially taken with the Ember Mid, a pull-on ankle-height style with a cushioned footbed and hefty sole for adventures that take you outside — but the soft, lounging-friendly upper is there for foot hugs when you’re glued to the couch for The Witcher marathon. Additional bonuses? The fabric construction makes the boots highly packable; the addition of pull tabs and gore inserts make them very slip-on-able; and the purchase price of $90 makes them — you guessed it — very giftable.
