This Sleeping Bag Boot Is Both A Foot Hug And A Fashion Statement

We’re well accustomed to quilted outer-layers of all kinds — vests, jackets, heavy coats, and even the occasional high-falutin’ designer handbag . But when the detail appears below the waist, we start to freak out a little — which is exactly what happened when we first laid eyes on Teva’s Ember series earlier this year. Described by the brand as “part sneaker, part sleeping bag” (!) the collection of winter-ready kicks comes in both slip-on and ankle-boot form, and are basically tiny be-soled puffer coats for your feet.