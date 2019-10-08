Why Amazon’s Viral-Coat Brand Is No Longer A One-Hit Wonder

The 2018 discovery of the so-called “Amazon coat” — a tailored-but-boxy, heavily-pocketed down jacket manufactured by a company called Orolay — was a turning point for the e-commerce giant’s status as a hub of fashion discovery. While apparel had been part of the site’s inventory since 2002, the emergence of a previously unknown brand out of Amazon’s literal jungle of sometimes-questionable options gave a legion of shoppers “hidden gem” fever. Suddenly we were on a collective hunt for the next Amazon buried treasure — like a $3 “pearl” barrette, a Baywatch-inspired maillot, or a cropped tie-dye t-shirt.
However, while we’ve been out combing Amazon for the next big thing, Orolay quietly became a legit brand — complete with high-end product photography, a vague trefoil logo (nothing to see here, Adidas!), and a host of new puffy-coat styles in the vein of the techy original. What was once an anonymous entity in a sea of outerwear options has evolved into a full-fledged design operation in the business of making covetable and competitively-priced outerwear. A recent scan of their dedicated Amazon shop yielded a ton of on-point winter coats. So if you’re ready to do some browsing in consideration of this upcoming winter’s new puffer, peep Orolay’s newest designs — and prepare to start another viral fashion phenomenon.
