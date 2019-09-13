This R29 Reader Thinks She Might Be Onto Amazon’s Next Viral Fashion Find

What would Amazon be without its habit of catapulting even the most obscure product into the realm of internet virality? We’ve gone click-happy on the mega-site's puffer coats, foot creams, even pearl barrettes — and now, thanks to a tip from an R29 reader, we’ve got our eye on a new item that’s poised to be the next hit.
It all started when Ida Kay was on the hunt for something neon (specifically, a mesh turtleneck) when she uncovered this SweatyRocks gem in all its cropped and colorful glory. Things only got better after she ordered the tie-dye style and tried it on at home: "The length hits a pair of high-waisted Levi's exactly where you want it to, and it just hugs in all the right places," Kay says. "The material is so soft and not at all what I expected, but in the best way."
Its muted shade of neon errs on the side of pastel rendering this top a wearable blend of two tricky trends, and it wasn't long before Kay became one among many that were totally smitten. After sharing her find on Instagram (as one does) and wearing it into the office, she received plenty of inquiries both on and offline. "By the next day, I had several screenshots from friends and comments from a ton of my coworkers telling me that they had purchased it too."
And for $12.99, it's worth getting the perfect T-shirt in a variety of colors and prints. (We're partial to this oddball Bert & Ernie-like stripe.) Ahead, find the Sweatyrocks tee before it takes over your feed, along with a few other swirly, spacey patterned pieces.
