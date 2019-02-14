While simple in nature, there’s a reason why it’s amassed 4.2 stars, almost 6,000 reviews, and been crowned as the "UES Mom Coat." It’s practical, water-resistant, windproof, on-trend with the asymmetrical shape (Balenciaga vibes), rings in under $130, and wowee, get a load of all those pockets. Furthermore, one reviewer exclaimed, “SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat.” A fellow Refinery29 staffer also recently procured the puffer, stating, “I know this coat was such a big thing last year, but I recently saw someone wearing it on Instagram and decided to finally give it a try — and am so happy I did. The olive green color is beautiful, a nice break from my all-black outerwear, and the black and silver zipper accents give the coat more shape so it doesn’t look like a sleeping bag (I’m 5'1"). It’s cute, cozy, and completely functional. I mean, who doesn’t want SIX pockets?!” So there you go.