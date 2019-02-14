Amazon has undoubtedly become your go-to shopping destination for all your life needs — teeth whitening kits, Poo-Pourri, heck, maybe even a chair for your living room. Well, the mega-retailer is also a source for some of the most unexpected fashion finds, outerwear included. In fact, out of all the puffer coats on the site, there’s one from a no-name brand based in Zhejiang, China that continues to spread through the style universe like wildfire. Hey there, Orolay.
Now, we’ve chatted about this Chinese brand on the regular as a must-try line for all your affordable outerwear needs, but there’s one coat silhouette in particular that’s ramping up to be a best-seller for the second year in a row — this paneled, puffer with pockets galore and zippers in all the right places.
While simple in nature, there’s a reason why it’s amassed 4.2 stars, almost 6,000 reviews, and been crowned as the "UES Mom Coat." It’s practical, water-resistant, windproof, on-trend with the asymmetrical shape (Balenciaga vibes), rings in under $130, and wowee, get a load of all those pockets. Furthermore, one reviewer exclaimed, “SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat.” A fellow Refinery29 staffer also recently procured the puffer, stating, “I know this coat was such a big thing last year, but I recently saw someone wearing it on Instagram and decided to finally give it a try — and am so happy I did. The olive green color is beautiful, a nice break from my all-black outerwear, and the black and silver zipper accents give the coat more shape so it doesn’t look like a sleeping bag (I’m 5'1"). It’s cute, cozy, and completely functional. I mean, who doesn’t want SIX pockets?!” So there you go.
If you’re convinced this viral Amazon coat will be a hit for you too, keep scrolling to shop it before the rest of the world beats you to it. And if you’re feeling another silhouette, we rounded up a range of other top-rated puffers from Orolay and others that will all keep you stylish and snug — even on the bleakest winter days.
