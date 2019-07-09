Thanks to a reliable flock of detail-oriented reviewers, Amazon has become the answer for nearly all of our purchasing queries. (And, with Prime Day a mere few days away, we fortunate members are gearing up to shop until we drop on all the deals that the ‘zon has to offer.) From the things you’d expect (household appliances, groceries, books) to the thoroughly surprising finds (fresh flowers, wedding rings!?, bridesmaid dresses), there seems to be nothing that can’t be supplied by the behemoth e-tailer. We spend a lot of office hours inspecting this do-everything site and carefully read through the endorsements of its browsing critics to surface the best goods available, but it was endorsements from two R29 readers that turned our attention towards the site's swimsuit offering.
Armed with these swimsuit tip offs, our recent journey down the Amazon rabbit hole was especially fruitful: the site is practically teeming with affordable swim styles that have racked up multiples stars and hundreds of accolades. From vintage-inspired bikinis to printed maillots; we saw so many cute bathing suits that we had to collect our finds for your browsing pleasure. So click on through to find your new favorite poolside style, and prepare yourself for your friends’ reactions when you tell them where you snagged it.
Amazon has deemed this asymmetrical shoulder maillot a “#1 Best Seller”, and we can see why. Available in 11 colors, with a simple, universally flattering subtle ruching, the ruffled one-piece got 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 300 satisfied customers.
We’re dying over the smocking on this affordable ($20!) suit, and were wowed by its 4.7-star rating. Detachable straps and medium bottom coverage led purchasers to praise the bikini’s “sporty vibe.”
If embellishments are your thing, Cocoship is your friend. Its tasseled bikini won over 170+ reviewers, who collectively awarded it 4.7 out of 5 stars. A multitude of customer photos are a real-life testament to the suit’s IRL cuteness.
One seriously satisfied reviewer claimed she’d landed on this tankini after years of searching for swimwear that flattered her frame. “All around I adore this,” she raved. “If you’re a little bit curvy and have a hard time finding suits like me, then give this a try.” Over 100 additional customers contributed positive feedback amounted to 4.3 stars.
“To say I love this suit is an understatement!!! It’s amazing!!!!” declared a reviewer. “[It’s] sexy, but not trashy,” said another. A chorus of over 1,000 customers praised the flattering, tummy-controlling properties of this bohemian maillot. At less than $30, we’re sold.
The 20 reviews of this lace-up bikini are almost unanimously 5-star. “I feel so confident!!!!!” enthused a reviewer. “Summer here I come!!!!!!!” We love the suit’s high-waisted styling, peekaboo cutouts, and ability to inspire excessive punctuation.
The tie-front detail is quickly transitioning from trend to classic in our books – and you can jump (or stay) on the bandwagon for a mere $20, thanks to this fanatically-endorsed monokini. Over 600 purchasers sung its praises — included one customer who proclaimed the suit “EVERYTHING!!” in the title of her enthusiastic review.
We’re suckers for a good floral print, especially when it has 4 out of 5 stars. Customers praised the brief’s coverage: “The bottom fits great, and my butt isn’t hanging out, which is always a good thing,” according to one reviewer.
This shirred, vintage-inspired ensemble got high marks for support and coverage from over 100 customers. Unlike some of the lesser-known swimsuit brands on the list, Anne Cole is already a household name, so we’re pleased to see this particular best-seller available in so many prints.
Over 500 reviewers sung the praises of this retro maillot. With 25 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the one that “suits” you.
A faithful R29 reader hipped us to this $25 suit she’d landed on after reading one of its 1,800 reviews sharing that it was, “the only bathing suit I want to wear for the rest of eternity.”
We raved — and are still raving — about this Baywatch-inspired high-cut, low-back suit. (So are 1,200+ satisfied customers.) How to choose from one of 11 colors on offer? At less than $30 for this maillot, you kind of don’t have to.
Leafy prints seem to be everywhere this season, and we love the unexpected pairing with a high-waisted black brief. Customers say this under-$30 bikini fits “right on the money,” and its amassed a 4.6-star rating from over 180 reviewers.
This “goth-mom approved” ensemble is ranking very close to 5 stars — with 23 reviews, that’s an impressive ratio of highly satisfied customers. “Let me start by saying this suit makes me feel so sexy and cute, and I have pretty much never gotten that from a swimsuit so that’s a huge deal,” raved a curvy customer. We love the unique touch of a feminine, lacy overlay.
Contrast piping and a plunging front lend this simple maillot a graphic edge. With 4.8 stars, it achieved a nearly perfect score from customers.
This “curvy-friendly” (a reviewer’s words, not ours) bikini seems demure, with a high waist and full coverage bandeau top. But many reviewers attested to — and loved — the more revealing, cheeky back. If you’re curious to see how this looks on different body types, you can scroll through the seemingly endless customer photos — or just read one of over 2,000 reviews that give this suit a total of 4 out of 5 stars.
We were drawn to the cool color-blocking on this sporty maillot, which has racked up 4.3 stars over the course of 15 reviews. Customers praise the price, sturdy construction, and athletic fit.
