The Only Gift-Worthy Cookware On Our Holiday Lists

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
The holidays and cooking go hand in hand. But, actually gifting cookware? Eh, not so much. Premium sets of pots and pans aren't just pricey and hard to pick out, they're also bulky, troublesome to ship, and way too cumbersome to tuck under a tree — or, at least, they used to be. Caraway, a newly launched brand in the DTC-home space, is making cookware gifts look trendy, easy, and even more affordable (thanks to an exclusive discount for Refinery29 readers featured below).
The eco-friendly sets, priced at $395 (the total cost of one Le Creuset), include an essential kitchen lineup of one fry-pan, saucepan, dutch oven, sauté pan, three matching lids, four magnetic pan racks, and a cabinet-attachable canvas lid-holder. Thoughtfully crafted from non-toxic and non-stick materials, the sleek ceramic pieces come coated in five stylish color options not commonly seen anywhere else on the cookware-shopping scene — from perracotta (a pinky terracotta) to sage (a smooth green), cream (like a béarnaise-saucy dream), navy (a rich blue), and gray (a slate stone). And when shipped to a giftee, the sets arrive compactly boxed and sustainably packaged in recycled cardboard with zero plastic waste.
If you're unsure which hue will mesh best with their kitchen aesthetic (or you're just out of shipping time), there's an easy gift-card option too. Now, for that special R29 promotion: with code "refinery50" you can snag $50 off that snazzy new cookware set.
