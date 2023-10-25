Stylish Wide-Calf Knee-High Boots Are Impossible To Find. These Pairs Are The Exception

If my memory serves, the last time I could easily slip on knee-highs was when I was a child, playing dress-up in a pair from my grandmother’s closet. I’ve been chasing after those perfect boots ever since: in soft black leather, with a pointed toe and a not-too-high stiletto heel. (My grandmother was incredibly chic and had several closets stuffed with clothing, so my interest in fashion came naturally.) Every autumn, I take a chance on a pair of boots hoping they’ll fit, and every autumn, I find myself bitterly standing in the returns line.