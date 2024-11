The extra-wide-calf version zips up comfortably on my calves, and there’s even a bit of room to spare — something that feels pretty remarkable after years of having squish my flesh and force too-small boots on with sheer stubbornness and determination. The Auggie has been one of Dolce Vita’s best-sellers across calf sizes, and it isn’t hard to figure out why: The heel height is low enough to be walkable, but still gives a little height and polish to any look. I first wore them with a Tyler McGillivary dress from Nuuly for a Bridal Fashion Week show, and got almost as many compliments on my shoes as I did on the gorgeous statement dress — a true testament to how great they look in person. And when I wore them more casually, they felt comfortable throughout the day. The construction feels sturdy, and my feet felt supported, even though I rarely wear heels.