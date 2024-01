16 Pointed-Toe Boots To Make The Sidewalk Your Catwalk

"Hear me out, I know these are wildly expensive, but there are a few reasons why these boots are personally worth the investment," says Senior Affiliate Strategist Kate Spencer. "First, I am a baggy jean and trouser girl, and these immediately elevate any casual look. Second, a black ankle boot is guaranteed to never go out of style. And finally, there’s some sort of magic worked into the silhouette of this shoe because they’re flat boots (perfect for an NYC dweller) but elongated because of the slightly squared pointed toe. If you pair them with the right pant, they make you look like you’re wearing a heel! Magic, I tell you."