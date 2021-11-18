Shoe shopping for colder weather can be particularly difficult for those of us with extended-sized or wide-width shoe needs. With sandals and various sneaker styles, there's a lot more give, which makes it easy for someone with a wider foot to get away with slipping on regular-width kicks during warmer months. However, boots are naturally a more constricting shoe type, making it wildly uncomfortable to squeeze into an ill-fitting shoe. While the availability of attractive wide-width boots is on the rise, it can still be a challenge to find options that don't resemble the unflattering orthopedic shoes of your parents' or grandparents' generations. To assist you in your endeavor to remain style-conscious throughout the chillier months, we've pulled together a thorough selection of wide-width boot options that are anything but an eyesore.
Ahead, you can shop trending styles including chunky platform, knee-high, and western-influenced boots from some of your favorite online retailers like Nordstrom Rack, Zappos, and others. Soon you'll find a wide-width pair of boots meant for walking all winter long.
Nordstrom Wide-Width Boots
Nordstrom is perfect for finding classic styles and more elevated shoe-shopping options. From the perfect camel-colored suede over the knee boots to a pointed western style, the options never end.
ASOS Wide-Width Boots
Visit ASOS for ultra-trendy styles that are flashy and cool in the best way. The fashion behemoth is pretty budget-friendly and has been making significant strides to provide more stylish wide-width shoe options and extended sizes up to 13 under their in-house labels.
Nordstrom Rack Wide-Width Boots
If you love the classic styles offered at Nordstrom but are looking for prices that are regularly discounted, check out Nordstrom Rack. You can definitely find boots for below $100 at the Rack. Their wide-width shoe options are not only extensive, but attractive as well.
DSW Wide-Width Boots
While stock can go pretty quickly at DSW, the styles they offer are sophisticated and classic. Right now, you can score square-toed perfection from Aerosoles and the cutest lace-up booties from Bella Vita.
Zappos Wide-Width Boots
Zappos has a solid mix of luxury and budget options available in boots, but especially in other types of wide-width shoes. Occasionally you can find wide-width boots of varying lengths in stock in your size. When you see something you like, scoop it up—or it might not be there the next day.
