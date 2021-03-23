If the pinching in your shoes ruins your day, then you might be in need of some wide-fit shoes. We're not talking about orthopedic, comfort walking styles (there's a place for those, but it's not in this guide). We're referring to wide-width block heels, Chelsea boots, chunky loafers– styles that are actually attractive but cut a little more generously. For the longest time, the only wide-width shoe offerings were the kind that left larger footsies feeling kind of ignored. And some of us stylish gals in the plus-size community (like this here writer!) who rely on wide shoes to amp up our look, have felt left out of the fashion conversation — but the search for cute wide-width online shops ends right here.
We’re on a journey to track down the retailers that sell wide-width friendly shoes you’d want to wear on the day-to-day. We’ve compiled a handful of solid options to start, but definitely check back for more as we'll continue to update this resource. From a cute snake print-heeled sandal to fun chunky slides, there are some spacious kicks worth doing the happy dance for.
