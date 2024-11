How To Style Over-The-Knee Boots, According To R29 Editors

When I wear skirts and dresses during the colder months, I’ll usually pair them with thermal leggings ( Uniqlo for the win ) or tights. What I love about over-the-knee boots is that they can literally double as pants (!), and, with the skirts-over-pants trend still going strong, I’m definitely going to be wearing them under midi skirts and dresses all season long. I’ll still layer with tights or leggings, but I like how the boots switch things up and make my outfit look 10 times cooler. I love this All Saints pair because of the block heel, which means they’re actually made for walking. — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor