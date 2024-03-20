With A Self-Care Staycation, I Gave Myself The Ultimate Princess Treatment

Black women, this is your permission to prioritize your self-care –– in whatever form that looks like for you. Whether it’s taking a stroll in the park, treating yourself to an upscale dinner, booking a spa treatment, or treating yourself to a concert, taking time away from the hustle and bustle is key to creating a healthy work-life balance. For me, a staycation seemed like the perfect chance to do just that and create a change of scenery for myself and my dog, Leo — especially as someone who frequently battles with anxiety and primarily works from home.
The thought of swapping laundry and cooking at home for breakfast in bed already calmed me mentally. So when I had the opportunity to experience a four-night staycation in Brooklyn and attend my first Afrobeats concert, I jumped at the chance to enjoy a relaxing stay that consisted of the perfect mix of luxury, excitement, and authenticity for a definitive New York experience.
Relax & Unwind: Reality Shows & Rooftop Views
Here’s some of the things I did to kick off my weekend of self-care. For starters, I stayed at the Moxy Hotels’ newest location, the all-new super chic, The Moxy Williamsburg. The 11-story boutique property sits in the heart of Williamsburg, right near loads of my favorite restaurants, local shops and bars.
Located at the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge, the trendy hotel has creative designs and artwork splashed in/around the space. It also offers plenty of natural lighting for the perfect Instagrammable moments, which is exactly what I was looking for. Especially in the midst of so many personal struggles and life changes, sipping on my signature Espresso Martini drink with room service and catching up on some of my favorites like The Golden Bachelor and Love Is Blind gave me a moment to slow things down.
Also, just before that famous humid New York summer air rolls in, I was able to visit the hotel’s rooftop lounge, Lillistar, which offers playful cocktails, light eats and a breathtaking skyline view (perfect for capturing the sunset.) During my stay, I even got caught in the elevator with a bride decked out in her dress alongside her wedding party who celebrated their nuptials there, proving that the hotel’s rooftop view of the city is certainly one of the best.
Self-Care Through Puppy Time & Retail Therapy Made Easy
From local thrift shops like Crossroads Trading to Buffalo Exchange, there was no shortage of local places to shop on a budget as well. I’ve been thrifting with my grandma since I was a kid growing up in Pittsburgh, PA so finding all the best deals is truly my happy place.
During my stay, I visited some of the neighborhood’s best restaurants and cafes, including Sundays in Brooklyn, Kokomo and Baby Blues Luncheonette.
Another perk that stood out to me about The Moxy Williamsburg hotel was that it is also pet-friendly and offers a variety of special amenities. My room was decked out with a fashionable dog bed, Jersey treats and a colorful bandana for my pup, Leo.
Additionally, the venue is roughly a seven-minute walk from Domino Park, which offers the best dog run and more immaculate views of the Big Apple. In fact, it was safe to say that my dog might’ve enjoyed our stay just as much as I did. His face was also permanently plastered with a smile throughout the trip.
For the points enthusiasts, staying at the Moxy also allows for the chance to earn some of your hard-earned coins back with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase.
By using the card, you can earn points on purchases for free nights as well as up to 17 times total points for every one dollar spent at any participating Marriott Bonvoy properties. And through March 27, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers can earn five Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Taking advantage of perks like this is just one way to put yourself first. It doesn’t have to be hard, inconvenient, or break the bank.
The Best Cure For Anxiety? Afrobeats
During my trip, I decided to top it off by attending my first-ever Afrobeats concert, which was the Adekunle Gold: Tequila Ever After Tour. The event brought all the vibes as the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter performed at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and with each song, I could feel my anxiety easing. There’s no better stress reliever than dancing in your city to an Afrobeats veteran. This was yet another perk as the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card allows cardmembers to earn 2 times the points on everyday purchases, including concert or music festival tickets. It’s so cool how the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card helps concert goers see their favorite artists live.
The reality is, self-care moments can come at an expense, but I’m here to tell you that it is absolutely imperative to prioritize them, in whatever way works best for you and your budget. It is especially crucial for us as Black women to not only give ourselves grace, but to also give ourselves our own princess treatments every now and then. We are more than worth it.