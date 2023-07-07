Everything To Know About Lululemon’s Like New Resale Program

When it comes to environmental impact, it's no secret that the fashion industry is virtually playing for last. From fast-fashion cycles that move faster than we can wear clothes, the end result is decidedly not great. Luckily, resale platforms like The RealReal, ThredUp, and Depop have come to the rescue, allowing clothes to enjoy a second or third life. But the resale market isn't exclusive to your favorite designer clothes and accessories — and Lululemon is showing that like-new activewear is a win for you and the environment. Ahead, here's everything you need to know to shop the Lululemon Like New section like a total pro.
What is Like New?
Following a pilot launch in California and Texas, Lululemon's Like New resale program launched across the U.S. in April 2022. Similar to other resale platforms, Like New inventory is sourced from guests' own gently used Lululemon items. They are then professionally cleaned and sold on Like New's online resale shop. Just like finding an epic vintage score, Like New is a gold mine for choice Lululemon gems, such as Define jackets, Align pants, and more at a steal. (One hundred percent of Like New profits are reinvested in Lululemon’s sustainability initiatives, which include recycling programs, circular product design, in-store environmental programs, and more.) "We received such positive response to the pilot that we then expanded to about 390 stores across the U.S.," a brand representative tells Refinery29. "We’re listening to our guests and seeing what they want and where there’s potential to expand in the future."
According to Lululemon, the Like New program diverted over 127,450 pounds of clothes and accessories from landfills in its first year. (That's a lot of Align leggings.)
How does it work?
Similar to other resale platforms, Like New's inventory is sourced by guests trading in gently worn items to participating Lululemon stores. (Anything that's not accepted is yours to take home, or it's donated via the brand's partnership with Debrand.) Once the Lululemon team inspects your items, you'll receive an e-gift card in exchange for your haul, which can be used online or at your local Lululemon store. (FYI, there are a few items that are not eligible for trade-in: These include damaged items, accessories, workout tops, footwear, yoga props, intimates, and swimwear.) The pricing credit for eligible items is as follows: $5 for shorts and skirts; $10 for hoodies, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses, and large bags (including backpacks and duffles); and $25 for outerwear.
What's available to shop on Like New?
A lot! While sizing and color options are on the limited side (as resale markets tend to be), there's a veritable treasure trove of workout gear, ranging from hoodies and jackets to shorts, leggings, and pants. "The purpose of [Like New] is to lean into the circularity component of the business and knowing that our products are such high quality and we really invest in our materials," the brand tells Refinery29. "We wanted to introduce a way to keep those products in the market, which allows us to reduce carbon emissions, waste, and water use."
It's no secret that we are major fans of Lululemon's gear and have penned several love letters to its Softstreme sets, plant-derived tops, sneakers, and more; however, we'll be the first to say that the pieces are an investment. This brings us to another major benefit of shopping Lululemon's resale finds: In addition to rethinking how we consume clothing, Like New items are often available at a value you rarely get year-round. "It’s a great way to dip your toe [into Lululemon] and experience our product at a bit of a discounted price point," the brand tells us. "Even though you might be buying 'pre-loved,' good-as-new product, it still holds up 100% as well as something you would go into the store and buy." A win for the environment, your wallet, and your closet? Sign us up.
