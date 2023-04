To close out Earth Month, Lululemon has partnered with biotech company Geno to unveil a sugarcane-derived nylon , and it is rolling out in two iconic styles for women and men: The Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve and Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve , two tops that are ideal for sweat-heavy activities like running and cardio. As a fitness lover (and planet lover), I knew I had to try the shirt out to see how it compared to my OG Swiftly Techs