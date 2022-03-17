Lululemon’s First Mushroom Leather Gym Bag Is Here

While both the Barrel Duffle and the Yoga Mat Bag are primarily made of recycled nylon, the Mylo accents really make it feel luxe. The fact that the trims are made from shrooms is blowing my mind because the look and feel of it are truly on par with the real thing. Unless I got up close and personal and took a big 'ol sniff (which would be weird), I would've assumed it was genuine leather. For $328, it's an investment purchase in every sense and looks like it; however, given the fact that it may very well be the last gym bag I ever use means a lot to me since I make an effort to invest in products that will last me a long time — and hopefully forever.