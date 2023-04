A Week In Williamstown, Melbourne, As A Buying Manager On $125,000

$1,000. I don't have a mortgage at the moment, and I don't pay 'rent' per se as I moved back home with my family at the start of the pandemic. My parents paid off the house years ago, so it's very easy-breezy. We live in a six-bedroom, four-bathroom house with some four-legged roommates. However, I contribute to monthly bills and groceries. Despite my parents not needing me to, I'll still pay them $1,000 each month as a form of rent, but it's for them to spend however they want. It's more to show gratitude.About $500 a month. I tend to just send the money to my mum since she handles the food at home!: $200 to $600 a month. It changes with the seasons and how busy people are at home. In February, I paid $334.57 for electricity, $60 for gas, and $250 for water.$0! I don’t drive as I don't like being in the driver's seat , plus it's good for the environment.Usually this cost comes out of the monthly grocery money, but I would say I spend about $150 a month on cat food (we have two very hungry cats).$90: I’m usually at work, so I don’t have a phone plan. I usually just buy $180 worth of data at the start of the year which will get me through for a year.: I’m on my own separate insurance plan from my family which is $400 annually, so I pay $100 every three months.: $5.99 a month. I’m still graciously on a student plan but it will expire any day now.$0. I’ve been so blessed that people in my life allow me to use their accounts. I owe them my life, honestly.: Every month, I donate $1,000 to a charity of my choice, whether local or international. I started doing this when I turned 25 because I felt so lucky to have so much. On my birthday this year, instead of asking for gifts, I asked friends to tell me where they wanted me to donate my money . This month, I donated to Fondation de France in France, which was recommended to me by a dear friend who resides in Paris. My mum is really active with philanthropy, so she's instilled it in me to give back as much as I can. I want to put more time into doing it this year, whether that's donating money or starting to volunteer at organisations.$1,000-ish. I find it a little hard to justify spending money as I usually put most of my money away into savings accounts.