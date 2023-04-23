A Week In Williamstown, Melbourne, As A Buying Manager On $125,000

9:00pm — I do a bit of work for my freelance clients. I also confirm a meeting for a special jewellery piece that I've been gifted (they have to make it and it comes all the way from Europe!). To be transparent, the base price of this piece would be in the high six figures. It's meant to be a gift from the brand, but I don't like the idea of brands gifting me really expensive things, so I feel like it's only right to at least pay for the management of the jewellery piece, especially if they're not going to make me pay outright for the piece. I send an invoice over to cover insurance, shipping and delivery, which comes to $10,000. This brand and the team have worked with me since I first started in the fashion industry and we've gradually evolved our relationship beyond simply being sent things because of my family name. I'm very blessed with these gifts and opportunities. $10,000