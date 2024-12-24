Surprise! Lululemon’s End-Of-Year Scores Are Here Early

While you may have thought Black Friday and Cyber Monday were the last chances to scoop up major scores this year, think again — Lululemon is cashing in on the Boxing Day buzz. The shopping event, typically observed in the UK and Canada, officially takes place on December 26, but the Canadian-founded athleisure brand is gifting us steals a bit early.
Starting today, Lululemon’s End-of-Year Scores feature some of the brand’s bestsellers at unbeatable prices. From the ever-popular Align leggings and cozy sweatshirts (hello, Scuba fabric) to bags for every activity (including the viral Everywhere Belt Bag), there are tons of styles to snag before they’re gone.
If you’re looking to put your holiday bonus or gift money to good use and treat yourself to a Lululemon gift (as you should), shop the event — while supplies last — from now through December 29.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
