Lululemon’s New Loungewear Styles Were Made For Cozy Season

The brand’s smooth, plush, and heavyweight Scuba fabric is already wildly popular, so we expect the same from its newest iteration: Scuba Waffle. As a departure, this new fabrication is textured on the outside (while retaining its soft fleece interior) and is overall more lightweight. Designed for casual use — like lounging around the house, breezy fall walks, and running errands — the matching sets, like funnel-neck half-zip sweatshirts and high-rise shorts are a no-brainer.