Lululemon’s New Loungewear Styles Were Made For Cozy Season
Lululemon lovers step to the front because the brand recently updated its loungewear section with new arrivals, just in time for the fall. From the new Scuba Waffle fabric to a Define tracksuit drop and yoga-ready BeCalm styles, the reader-favorite brand is clearly just as excited for cozy season as we are. But we’re especially eyeing the new Loungeful collection that was released this week.
The “street-ready sweats” — according to its product pages — are made from a stretchy cotton-fleece blend that’s incredibly soft and warm. And there are several styles to test out as the months get chillier. So scroll ahead for a deep dive on Loungeful, as well as new styles from the Scuba, BeCalm, and Softstream collections that are worth checking out and adding to your fall wardrobe.
New Lululemon Loungeful Collection
This small-but-mighty collection offers cozy-meets-edgy sweats that can effortlessly go from the couch to the streets. Think: relaxed cropped zip-ups and on-trend barrel-leg sweatpants. The oversized crewnecks and classic high-rise sweatpants are especially versatile and can be layered over fitted tops and biker shorts for extra warmth. But we’re particularly excited about the high-rise midi skirt with a drawcord waist and back leg slit to create (unexpected) elevated athleisure looks.
New Lululemon Scuba Waffle Collection
The brand’s smooth, plush, and heavyweight Scuba fabric is already wildly popular, so we expect the same from its newest iteration: Scuba Waffle. As a departure, this new fabrication is textured on the outside (while retaining its soft fleece interior) and is overall more lightweight. Designed for casual use — like lounging around the house, breezy fall walks, and running errands — the matching sets, like funnel-neck half-zip sweatshirts and high-rise shorts are a no-brainer.
New Lululemon BeCalm Collection
Super drapey and luxurious, the BeCalm Modal French terry fabric is available in new styles, like Bermuda shorts, meant to elevate your everyday activities. We think the boatneck long-sleeve top paired with the fold-over flared pants especially make for a chic yoga-to-brunch outfit. You also can’t go wrong with the oversized sweatpants that are flowy on the outside and fuzzy on the inside.
New Lululemon Softstreme Collection
Yet another beloved peach-soft fabric and casual collection, Softstreme has been updated with new styles and colorways. The oversized polo top is available in several new colorways and is bound to become a fall wardrobe staple. Plus, we recommend wearing the sleek pintuck pants when you need to go to the office but want to be as comfortable as possible.
