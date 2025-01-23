All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As someone with a constantly evolving relationship with fitness — and the privilege of being sent loads of activewear to review — I figured the new year was the perfect time to get back into my workout routine and to test some new brands from Target.
The popular retailer offers a wide range of reputable activewear styles, but more intriguingly, it has three budget-friendly in-house activewear brands: JoyLab, All In Motion, and its newest addition, Blogilates.
Blogilates’ fitness brand founder, Cassey Ho, first partnered with Target in 2020 to sell fitness equipment, which quickly earned shoppers’ seal of approvals thanks to Ho’s cult following. In December 2024, she debuted a new Blogilates activewear line, exclusively at Target, that has gone TikTok-viral. Reflecting on the journey of pitching and creating her brand, Ho tells Refinery29: “We created this 108-page presentation to share what the fans want. They want affordable activewear, they want femininity, they want function… and they want it at Target,” adding: “It’s literally a dream come true. I have been put on one of the biggest retail stages in the world.”
To see how the pieces measure up, I tested styles from Blogilates, All In Motion, and JoyLab. Ahead, read my honest thoughts on these Target leggings, sports bras, workout jackets, and much more.
The popular retailer offers a wide range of reputable activewear styles, but more intriguingly, it has three budget-friendly in-house activewear brands: JoyLab, All In Motion, and its newest addition, Blogilates.
Blogilates’ fitness brand founder, Cassey Ho, first partnered with Target in 2020 to sell fitness equipment, which quickly earned shoppers’ seal of approvals thanks to Ho’s cult following. In December 2024, she debuted a new Blogilates activewear line, exclusively at Target, that has gone TikTok-viral. Reflecting on the journey of pitching and creating her brand, Ho tells Refinery29: “We created this 108-page presentation to share what the fans want. They want affordable activewear, they want femininity, they want function… and they want it at Target,” adding: “It’s literally a dream come true. I have been put on one of the biggest retail stages in the world.”
To see how the pieces measure up, I tested styles from Blogilates, All In Motion, and JoyLab. Ahead, read my honest thoughts on these Target leggings, sports bras, workout jackets, and much more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
JoyLab Activewear
JoyLab has quickly become a standout for me, thanks to one of my new favorite matching sets (see above!). The brand is known for offering fashion-forward activewear, including scalloped sports bras, asymmetrical activewear dresses, and leopard-printed puffer vests in fun colors and stylish silhouettes.
After researching JoyLab’s top-performing pieces, I landed on the criss-cross flare leggings (boasting a 4.5-star rating from 114 shoppers) and the matching crop top (4.7 stars, 40 reviews). The bright berry color immediately caught my eye and pushed me out of my usual dark, discreet activewear comfort zone — and it didn’t disappoint. The thick, silky-smooth, moisture-wicking fabric is incredibly stretchy yet compressive, making me feel supported, comfortable, and confident (a welcome distraction from my initial nerves about rocking such a bold color at the gym).
I’ve never owned flare leggings before, but, like my newfound love for flare jeans, I’m now fully on board. Combined with a compressive criss-crossed waistband that snatches the waist, it created a silhouette that I’m so here for. That said, I didn’t realize this pair is labeled “extra-long length,” and the 31.25-inch inseam is a tad long for my 5’2” frame. Luckily, pairing them with platform sneakers helped remedy the issue. As for the crop top, it’s a versatile piece I can see myself wearing with any of my high-waisted leggings. The decorative criss-crossed hemline on the back adds the right amount of detail to level-up from more basic designs.
Underneath, I’m also wearing the brand’s strappy sports bra (4.5 stars, 52 reviews) in a sweet pink. While I’m usually not a fan of removable pads — they’re often bulky and visible — these pads stayed smooth and seamless when worn under the crop top. Another win? The strappy details didn’t dig into my skin or cause any discomfort during my workout, which is a big plus in my book.
After researching JoyLab’s top-performing pieces, I landed on the criss-cross flare leggings (boasting a 4.5-star rating from 114 shoppers) and the matching crop top (4.7 stars, 40 reviews). The bright berry color immediately caught my eye and pushed me out of my usual dark, discreet activewear comfort zone — and it didn’t disappoint. The thick, silky-smooth, moisture-wicking fabric is incredibly stretchy yet compressive, making me feel supported, comfortable, and confident (a welcome distraction from my initial nerves about rocking such a bold color at the gym).
I’ve never owned flare leggings before, but, like my newfound love for flare jeans, I’m now fully on board. Combined with a compressive criss-crossed waistband that snatches the waist, it created a silhouette that I’m so here for. That said, I didn’t realize this pair is labeled “extra-long length,” and the 31.25-inch inseam is a tad long for my 5’2” frame. Luckily, pairing them with platform sneakers helped remedy the issue. As for the crop top, it’s a versatile piece I can see myself wearing with any of my high-waisted leggings. The decorative criss-crossed hemline on the back adds the right amount of detail to level-up from more basic designs.
Underneath, I’m also wearing the brand’s strappy sports bra (4.5 stars, 52 reviews) in a sweet pink. While I’m usually not a fan of removable pads — they’re often bulky and visible — these pads stayed smooth and seamless when worn under the crop top. Another win? The strappy details didn’t dig into my skin or cause any discomfort during my workout, which is a big plus in my book.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All In Motion Activewear
Beloved by Target fans, All In Motion offers a large range of premium activewear, loungewear, and fitness equipment for women, men, and kids.
With over 300 activewear styles to choose from, I dug into the bestsellers to find pieces worth trying. The Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Pocketed Leggings immediately caught my eye, boasting over 1,000 positive reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Naturally, I had to give them a go. I was impressed by the ultra-high-rise silhouette, which sat above my natural waist without digging in or creating that dreaded indent many leggings can. And yes, they have pockets (always a win!). Compared to my JoyLab leggings, these are less compressive and thinner, with a lightweight spandex material that feels ideal for spring and summer. Plus, the UPF 50+ rating makes them perfect for sunny outdoor workouts (I trialed them during a brisk winter walk — though perhaps not the best choice for the chilly temperatures).
On top, I layered the light-support longline sports bra (4.7 stars, 576 reviews) and fitted half-zip jacket (4.6 stars, 37 reviews) beneath the boxy ribbed half-zip pullover (3.9 stars, 158 reviews). The sports bra, which doubles as a cropped workout tank, features removable pads that are well-concealed within a shelf bra. The fitted jacket was a major standout — its compressive, smoothing fit and thumbholes are great for chilly weather. And the cozy, relaxed pullover? It’s destined to become my go-to for everything from outdoor workouts to indoor lounging, traveling, and beyond.
Overall, each piece exceeded my expectations and is sure to become a staple in my activewear rotation.
With over 300 activewear styles to choose from, I dug into the bestsellers to find pieces worth trying. The Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Pocketed Leggings immediately caught my eye, boasting over 1,000 positive reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Naturally, I had to give them a go. I was impressed by the ultra-high-rise silhouette, which sat above my natural waist without digging in or creating that dreaded indent many leggings can. And yes, they have pockets (always a win!). Compared to my JoyLab leggings, these are less compressive and thinner, with a lightweight spandex material that feels ideal for spring and summer. Plus, the UPF 50+ rating makes them perfect for sunny outdoor workouts (I trialed them during a brisk winter walk — though perhaps not the best choice for the chilly temperatures).
On top, I layered the light-support longline sports bra (4.7 stars, 576 reviews) and fitted half-zip jacket (4.6 stars, 37 reviews) beneath the boxy ribbed half-zip pullover (3.9 stars, 158 reviews). The sports bra, which doubles as a cropped workout tank, features removable pads that are well-concealed within a shelf bra. The fitted jacket was a major standout — its compressive, smoothing fit and thumbholes are great for chilly weather. And the cozy, relaxed pullover? It’s destined to become my go-to for everything from outdoor workouts to indoor lounging, traveling, and beyond.
Overall, each piece exceeded my expectations and is sure to become a staple in my activewear rotation.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Blogilates Activewear
After the proven popularity of Ho’s original activewear brand, Popflex, she expanded her offerings by creating “fun and affordable” styles for Target. She reimagined viral designs — fluttery skorts, active onesies, and oversized hoodies — while also designing entirely new pieces she describes as “very feminine, very romantic,” like the top I’m wearing above.
I had the opportunity to take a workout class with the Blogilates founder while wearing these new styles, which Target kindly gifted to me for this review. I tested the long-sleeve top with a back bow, plus a sports bra and high-rise pair of leggings, both with criss-crossed detailing — each priced at $35 or under.
“So even though the leggings, for example, are half the price of Popflex, they’re still squat-proof. There are still pockets. These essential things are always gonna be there,” Ho explains, also citing “anti-cameltoe” and “anti-pinch” features as non-negotiables. While I really appreciated the lack of a center seam and the addition of pockets, the leggings were my least favorite of the three I tried. The fabric feels closer to cotton than spandex, which made them prone to static and lint. Additionally, the waistband isn't as compressive or cinching, causing it to slip down during my pilates session.
On the other hand, I love the sports bra, which features a face-framing square neckline and fun criss-cross back. The long-sleeve top was another favorite, making me feel like a full-blown ballerina thanks to its light pink color and the adjustable satin-like bow in the back — a detail that feels equal parts functional and romantic.
(Not pictured: I was also gifted the Marshmallow Full-Zip Hoodie — a re-imagining of Popflex’s viral Cloud Hoodie — which Ho says is Blogilates’ current top-seller. The ultra-plush sweatjacket that can be layered over your activewear is very oversized, so I recommend sizing down; I received a large, but would have preferred a medium.)
I had the opportunity to take a workout class with the Blogilates founder while wearing these new styles, which Target kindly gifted to me for this review. I tested the long-sleeve top with a back bow, plus a sports bra and high-rise pair of leggings, both with criss-crossed detailing — each priced at $35 or under.
“So even though the leggings, for example, are half the price of Popflex, they’re still squat-proof. There are still pockets. These essential things are always gonna be there,” Ho explains, also citing “anti-cameltoe” and “anti-pinch” features as non-negotiables. While I really appreciated the lack of a center seam and the addition of pockets, the leggings were my least favorite of the three I tried. The fabric feels closer to cotton than spandex, which made them prone to static and lint. Additionally, the waistband isn't as compressive or cinching, causing it to slip down during my pilates session.
On the other hand, I love the sports bra, which features a face-framing square neckline and fun criss-cross back. The long-sleeve top was another favorite, making me feel like a full-blown ballerina thanks to its light pink color and the adjustable satin-like bow in the back — a detail that feels equal parts functional and romantic.
(Not pictured: I was also gifted the Marshmallow Full-Zip Hoodie — a re-imagining of Popflex’s viral Cloud Hoodie — which Ho says is Blogilates’ current top-seller. The ultra-plush sweatjacket that can be layered over your activewear is very oversized, so I recommend sizing down; I received a large, but would have preferred a medium.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT