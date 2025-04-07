9 Black-Owned Brands That’ll Level Up Your Festival Style

Festival season is upon us, and now's the time to nail your look from head to toe. And if we're being honest, we all know that Black-owned brands are at the heartbeat of fashion — setting trends, rewriting rules and making statements louder than the runway. Championing self-expression through fashion has always been central to cultural movements — especially at music festivals, where style becomes both a statement and a celebration of identity.
Whether it's AfroPunk, Coachella, Essence Fest or immersive experiences such as Refinery29’s 29Rooms Lunar Lounge at Coachella (win free tickets here!), what we wear tells the story of who we are. A good fit lets us celebrate our true individuality in the most authentic way. In celebration of R29’s 20th anniversary in 2025, on April 12 and 13, show off your style in the desert with a cosmic recharge. Our 29Rooms pop-up will be the ultimate chill spot during festival weekend.
So whether your vibe is tailored, bohemian chic or fun and flirty, if you're ready to up your fashion game, we've got you covered! Read on and check out these must-haves from a few Black-owned brands, bringing boldness, style and freshness to every look.
