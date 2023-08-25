The activation added an extra layer of depth to the experience, showcasing the power of Black-owned businesses and underscoring the significance of economic empowerment within the community. As I wandered through the marketplace filled with an array of diverse and captivating products, there was an overwhelming feeling of pride in supporting these entrepreneurs who have harnessed their creativity and ambition to establish successful ventures. From fashion to beauty products, art, and beyond, the Black-owned shops featured at the activation offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Black entrepreneurship and creativity. To celebrate Black Business Month, we wanted to put these brands on your radar to support.