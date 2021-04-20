Cindy De La Vega Is Paying It Forward As San Francisco’s First Latina Dispensary Owner

Cindy De La Vega was 20 years old when her Mexican immigrant mother was almost hit in the head by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in the Sunnydale projects of San Francisco. It was the middle of the night when the bullet came through her mother's bedroom window as she laid asleep — De La Vega a few feet away in her bedroom. "The gunshots woke us up, and it was a routine when shootings occurred to check if anyone got hit in our home or even outside," De La Vega tells Refinery29. "The War on Drugs was a fact of life in the area — crack, drive-by shootings, and arrests."