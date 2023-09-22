Macy’s VIP Sale Is A Goldmine For Fall Fashion & Beauty Steals

ADVERTISEMENT
Bargain hunters, deal-lovers, and anyone building out their fall wardrobe — come and get first dibs on discounted fashion, accessories, and beauty during Macy’s VIP Sale. The 11-day sale, which starts now, features major savings as well as an extra 30% off already-discounted items across women’s clothing, handbags, shoes, and jewelry with code VIP at checkout. You’ll find an avalanche of deals on standout products, from name brands like Vince Camuto, Burberry, Michael Kors, and Levi’s.
Macy’s VIP Sale also extends to select beauty products, making it one of the best beauty sales this week. Whether you’re due to restock your go-to brow product or perfume or want to start holiday shopping early with discounted skin-care sets, this sale doesn’t skimp out on fan-favorite beauty items. Enjoy 15% off best-selling makeup, skin care, and fragrance, also with code VIP. Ahead, the standout deals we think are worth carting up this weekend through October 2.
All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.
