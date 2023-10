How We’re Styling Diesel’s TikTok-Viral 1DR Bag For Fall

Luxury bags are generally worn for special occasions. But, if spending a considerable amount of money on one item, we want to wear it as much as possible, right? Adopting this mindset for the Diesel 1DR bag , I paired it with an everyday errand look of gym leggings, chunky socks, sneakers, and an oversized sweater And, I have to say, it instantly elevated my sofa-surfing look. Although, it certainly isn’t as roomy as a trusty tote, meaning you will have to say no to all of those receipts.