You may remember Diesel as the ultimate 90s cool brand, pushing distressed denim, rave wear and a grunge-esque aesthetic while continuously creating controversial campaigns. It's 'Kissing Sailors' ad was one of the most talked about at the time when MTV was one of the most popular media channels of the moment. But today, with designer Glenn Martens at the helm, the brand is back in the spotlight, and after a successful Milan Fashion Week show (including a rave for 7,000 people ), all eyes are on the brand’s bestselling bag . And, the best part is, this bag comes in quite a bit cheaper than other luxury labels, sitting somewhere between £395 to £695 on average.