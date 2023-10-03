When thinking of luxury handbag brands, Diesel may not be the first that springs to mind — historically, its denim designs have taken centre stage. Now though, its become a certified 'fashion girlie fave', thanks to the sell-out 1DR bag; a TikTok viral hit that now has 7.2 million views on the platform and a host of celebrity fans (Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox and Miley Cyrus have been spotted with their own 1DR).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You may remember Diesel as the ultimate 90s cool brand, pushing distressed denim, rave wear and a grunge-esque aesthetic while continuously creating controversial campaigns. It's 'Kissing Sailors' ad was one of the most talked about at the time when MTV was one of the most popular media channels of the moment. But today, with designer Glenn Martens at the helm, the brand is back in the spotlight, and after a successful Milan Fashion Week show (including a rave for 7,000 people), all eyes are on the brand’s bestselling bag. And, the best part is, this bag comes in quite a bit cheaper than other luxury labels, sitting somewhere between £395 to £695 on average.
Leaning into the Y2K look, the Diesel 1DR bag goes against the rise of quiet luxury, displaying an extra large “D” logo across the front flap, perhaps signalling a shift away from the current “borecore” trend. Continually created in new colours and materials, there’s a whole host of options available, from denim designs to studded styles, but the most popular options seems to be the high-shine metallic picks. In fact, the design has proved so popular that a store selling exclusively 1DR bags has opened in Milan, selling a whopping 1,250 bags since opening in July.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, to test out why this is the bag everyone is talking about right now, I took the silver 1DR bag for a spin; styling the TikTok trending accessory for every occasion, from gym leggings and trainers for everyday errands to knee-high boots and a mini dress for a night of bar hopping. Keep reading below to see how it fared.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for everyday errands
Luxury bags are generally worn for special occasions. But, if spending a considerable amount of money on one item, we want to wear it as much as possible, right? Adopting this mindset for the Diesel 1DR Bag, I paired it with an everyday errand look of gym leggings, chunky socks, trainers and an oversized jumper. And, I have to say, it instantly elevated my sofa-surfing look. Although, it certainly isn’t as roomy as a trusty tote, meaning you will have to say no to all of those receipts.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a night out
This is where the Diesel 1DR bag excels in my opinion. It’s fun, fashionable and for the fashion girlies to truly experiment with looks. Leaning into the Y2K aesthetic, mini skirts, dresses and midriff-bearing tops will all work perfectly. And, picking up on what Diesel now does best, the micro mini, I opted for a mini dress and knee-high boots to try and channel the designer brand as best I could.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for the office
The majority of offices will require a more formal look, so a wide-leg trouser, shirt and blazer should fit the bill perfectly. Contrasting the strong Y2K bag style with a more corporate look does seem a little strange at first, but I found it actually made day-to-night office dressing a little easier. And, having a separate bag for essentials and a tote for my laptop, water bottle and charges actually made things much easier to find.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a dinner date
Leaning into the shimmery look of this bag, silver trousers are one of the most straightforward ways to style. Pop on blazer, jumper or simple tee depending on the weather and you’ll be dressing like a disco ball in the most sophisticated way. I even opted for heels to really up the ante.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a Sunday brunch
Jeans are one of my (and most people’s) everyday wardrobe staples, so, of course, I had to work out a way to weave them into this style story, and what better day than on a chill Sunday? Opting for cosy comfort on the lazy day, it’s a jeans, jumper and simple shoe fit designed for lounging around in and it’s safe to say the bag brings the most fashionable element.