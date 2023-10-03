ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

How We’re Styling Diesel’s 1DR, Autumn’s Hottest Bag

Lauren Cunningham
Last Updated 3 October 2023, 9:55
Photo: Courtesy of Lauren Cunningham
When thinking of luxury handbag brands, Diesel may not be the first that springs to mind — historically, its denim designs have taken centre stage. Now though, its become a certified 'fashion girlie fave', thanks to the sell-out 1DR bag; a TikTok viral hit that now has 7.2 million views on the platform and a host of celebrity fans (Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox and Miley Cyrus have been spotted with their own 1DR).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You may remember Diesel as the ultimate 90s cool brand, pushing distressed denim, rave wear and a grunge-esque aesthetic while continuously creating controversial campaigns. It's 'Kissing Sailors' ad was one of the most talked about at the time when MTV was one of the most popular media channels of the moment. But today, with designer Glenn Martens at the helm, the brand is back in the spotlight, and after a successful Milan Fashion Week show (including a rave for 7,000 people), all eyes are on the brand’s bestselling bag. And, the best part is, this bag comes in quite a bit cheaper than other luxury labels, sitting somewhere between £395 to £695 on average. 
Leaning into the Y2K look, the Diesel 1DR bag goes against the rise of quiet luxury, displaying an extra large “D” logo across the front flap, perhaps signalling a shift away from the current “borecore” trend. Continually created in new colours and materials, there’s a whole host of options available, from denim designs to studded styles, but the most popular options seems to be the high-shine metallic picks. In fact, the design has proved so popular that a store selling exclusively 1DR bags has opened in Milan, selling a whopping 1,250 bags since opening in July.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, to test out why this is the bag everyone is talking about right now, I took the silver 1DR bag for a spin; styling the TikTok trending accessory for every occasion, from gym leggings and trainers for everyday errands to knee-high boots and a mini dress for a night of bar hopping. Keep reading below to see how it fared.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for everyday errands

Shop This
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
£470.00
Matches Fashion
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 28"
£88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
$158.00
Lululemon
The White Company
Borg Funnel Neck Jacket
£98.00
The White Company
Free People
Staple Slouch Socks
£12.00
Free People
Luxury bags are generally worn for special occasions. But, if spending a considerable amount of money on one item, we want to wear it as much as possible, right? Adopting this mindset for the Diesel 1DR Bag, I paired it with an everyday errand look of gym leggings, chunky socks, trainers and an oversized jumper. And, I have to say, it instantly elevated my sofa-surfing look. Although, it certainly isn’t as roomy as a trusty tote, meaning you will have to say no to all of those receipts.

How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a night out

Shop This
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
£470.00
Matches Fashion
Topshop
Oversized Collar Bomber Jacket In Cream
£65.00
ASOS
H&M
Knee-high Heeled Boots
£54.99
H&M
Skims
Slip Dress
£62.00
Skims
This is where the Diesel 1DR bag excels in my opinion. It’s fun, fashionable and for the fashion girlies to truly experiment with looks. Leaning into the Y2K aesthetic, mini skirts, dresses and midriff-bearing tops will all work perfectly. And, picking up on what Diesel now does best, the micro mini, I opted for a mini dress and knee-high boots to try and channel the designer brand as best I could.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for the office

Shop This
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
£470.00
Matches Fashion
Pretty Ballerinas
Kendall
£119.40£199.00
Pretty Ballerinas
& Other Stories
Wide-leg Trousers
£95.00
& Other Stories
Arket
Relaxed Poplin Shirt
£48.00£77.00
Arket
COS
Double-breasted Wool Blazer
£155.00
COS
The majority of offices will require a more formal look, so a wide-leg trouser, shirt and blazer should fit the bill perfectly. Contrasting the strong Y2K bag style with a more corporate look does seem a little strange at first, but I found it actually made day-to-night office dressing a little easier. And, having a separate bag for essentials and a tote for my laptop, water bottle and charges actually made things much easier to find.

How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a dinner date

Shop This
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
£470.00
Matches Fashion
We The Free
We The Free The Perfect Tee
£34.00
Free People
Mango
Metallic Straight-leg Jeans
£49.99
Mango
ASOS DESIGN
Princess Bow Slingback High Shoes In Black
£36.00
ASOS
Leaning into the shimmery look of this bag, silver trousers are one of the most straightforward ways to style. Pop on blazer, jumper or simple tee depending on the weather and you’ll be dressing like a disco ball in the most sophisticated way. I even opted for heels to really up the ante.

How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a Sunday brunch

Shop This
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
£470.00
Matches Fashion
Steve Madden
Belinda Ballerina Tan Leather
£120.00
Steve Madden
New Look
Camel Knit Zip Neck Jumper
£29.99
New Look
Boden
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
£90.00
Boden
Jeans are one of my (and most people’s) everyday wardrobe staples, so, of course, I had to work out a way to weave them into this style story, and what better day than on a chill Sunday? Opting for cosy comfort on the lazy day, it’s a jeans, jumper and simple shoe fit designed for lounging around in and it’s safe to say the bag brings the most fashionable element.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT