Is Diesel Making A Comeback? TikTok Says Yes

As with anything in 2022, confirmation of Diesel's comeback can be found on TikTok. Fashion commentators, critics and influencers have taken to the platform to share their thoughts on the brand since its overhaul. Classing Diesel "the hot brand of 2022" , others have hailed Martens for "eating up the entire runway season" – a reference to the autumn/winter 2022 shows he also produced for Y/Project and Jean Paul Gaultier – and having "a chokehold on every IT girl and guy" ever since.