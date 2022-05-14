Is Diesel Making A Comeback? TikTok Says Yes

Diesel’s reawakening sets a standard for other fallen labels and perhaps offers a glimpse into the future of what could be coming back into style next. Personally, I'm glad Diesel has made it back – it brings a playful, nonchalantly cool element to my wardrobe that I didn’t realise I’d been missing. This summer, catch me outside with my new jeans and 1DR handbag – no need to ask where they’re from.