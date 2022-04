Back in the era of MSN Messenger and hot pink Motorola cell phones, velour tracksuits were popularised by figures like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian , and Britney Spears, who often paired the casual two-piece ensemble with large sunglasses flip-flops , and designer handbags . Over the years, Juicy Couture became synonymous with the look, which came in bright colors like hot pink, baby blue, and pastel yellow. Now, as the Y2K trends have jumped from TikTok to the streets, the trend is back on.