Paris Hilton Reflects On Her Best Decision: Making The The Simple Life

It's been fifteen years since The Simple Life landed on our television sets and answered so many pressing questions about the world like, “What is Walmart?” or “Do you make diamond necklaces for dogs?”
The Simple Life was a staple of 2000s pop culture, delivering plenty of hilarious moments as Paris Hilton and friend Nicole Richie struggled to live a “simple life.” The two proved themselves enjoyably bad at tasks ranging from farming to camp counselling.
Paris Hilton posted a tribute to the show for its anniversary. “So many fun, amazing, and hilarious memories with Nicole,” she wrote. “[L]ove that this show is so timeless & iconic. And that it brought so much happiness & laughter to people around the world.” She also shared a video compilation of some of the funniest moments from the show.
In her December cover shoot with Gay Times, Hilton reminded fans that her ditsy persona was not the real her. The star said she had “so much fun” with the character, but loved proving people wrong. She also credited the show with starting her career. “It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind, There really was nothing out there like it in the world.”
E! tragically canceled the show in 2007. Hilton addressed a reboot of the show that never came, saying, “They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn’t have time to do it so I said no.”
The show won several awards and paved the way for shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Fifteen years later, it has proven to be iconic.
Is the world ready for a reboot of The Simple Life? “It would be pretty epic,” Hilton said.
