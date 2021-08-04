“During the cooking show, I definitely ruined some outfits,” Paris Hilton laughs over the phone with Refinery29. The trailer for her new Netflix series, Cooking With Paris, portends the promise of high glam threads destroyed. Around the 40-second mark of the video, Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton, now of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, complains, “Honey, you’re getting your feathers in everything.” This is only the tip of the luxury fashion-meets-kitchen chaos iceberg for Cooking With Paris, which invites Paris’ celebrity friends and loved ones into her Los Angeles home for a campy turn in the kitchen.
“When I’m cooking in my normal life, I’m just chilling in like a sweatsuit,” Paris continues, detailing life with fiancé Carter Reum. “If it’s like our anniversary or something, then I’ll dress up in a beautiful dress and he’ll come into the kitchen — Hot Housewife vibes. I only do that for special occasions. Or when I’m shooting for Netflix.”
Cooking With Paris’ glossy aesthetics are what make it stand out in the packed genre of food shows, but there’s more to the show than its looks — much like Paris, who tells R29, “I’m not a dumb blonde. I’m just very good at pretending to be one.” Each episode comes with a theme. For longtime pal Kim Kardashian, it’s breakfast (“She's very organised,” Paris confirms). Demi Lovato — herself decked out in feathers — is the co-pilot for an Italian feast. Mom Kathy and younger sister Nicky Hilton visit Paris for a luxury extravaganza of truffles, edible gold, and caviar; the on-camera moment is a real piece of Hilton family history.
“My sister and I really haven't cooked together,” Paris explains. “She loves making cupcakes and sweets and cakes, but we never cooked a full meal like that ever together. That was just fun just to be with my mom and my sister.”
Although Cooking With Paris is all about the high life, Paris supplied us with one her homiest family recipes of all time: Kathy’s classic Thanksgiving stuffing. The dish is the star of the Hilton holiday, which is in the middle of the famous family’s festive two months of Christmas prep. “She's literally like Mrs. Claus and is obsessed with having like this whole holiday season Christmas house,” Paris jokes about her mom, who has been making her stuffing for as long as her elder daughter can remember.
While you can’t take a spin in Paris’ unicorn-laden kitchen — which is arguably the star of Cooking With Paris — at least you can taste what it’s like to be a Hilton with this recipe. Now that’s hot.
Hilton Family Stuffing Recipe
For the dressing
● 1⁄2 pound sweet sausage, fried in oil and crumbled
● 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)
● 1 large onion, very finely chopped (about 1 cup)
● 2 stalks celery, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
● 1 green apple and 1 red apple, finely chopped
● 2.5 cups chicken broth
● 1⁄3 cup sour cream
● 3 eggs
● 1 tsp salt
● 1 tsp ground pepper
● 1 tsp dried sage
● 1 package (14 ounces) Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 180C.
2. Add two boxes of Corn Muffin Mix to a large bowl.
3. Next, add 2 eggs and milk and mix well.
4. Pour into an 8"x8" baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
5. Allow the cornbread to cool.
6. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
7. In a skillet, cook the sweet sausage until browned then remove from heat. Crumble and let it cool.
8. Add the butter, diced onions, apples, and celery to the skillet and cook until the onions are translucent.
9. Crumble the cornbread into pieces while the onions and celery are cooking.
10. After the onions, apples, and celery cook, add them to a very large bowl.
11. Next, pour in the chicken broth and sour cream and mix.
12. Add 3 eggs to the bowl and mix well.
13. Sprinkle in salt, pepper, and sage and mix.
14. Finally, add the Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing and crumbled cornbread to the bowl and mix well.
15. Pour the dressing mixture into a greased 9"x13" casserole dish and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the cornbread is golden brown on the edges.
