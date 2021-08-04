For the dressing

● 1⁄2 pound sweet sausage, fried in oil and crumbled

● 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)

● 1 large onion, very finely chopped (about 1 cup)

● 2 stalks celery, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

● 1 green apple and 1 red apple, finely chopped

● 2.5 cups chicken broth

● 1⁄3 cup sour cream

● 3 eggs

● 1 tsp salt

● 1 tsp ground pepper

● 1 tsp dried sage

● 1 package (14 ounces) Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Add two boxes of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix to a large bowl.

3. Next, add 2 eggs and milk and mix well.

4. Pour into an 8"x8" baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

5. Allow the cornbread to cool.

6. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

7. In a skillet, cook the sweet sausage until browned then remove from heat. Crumble and let it cool.

8. Add the butter, diced onions, apples, and celery to the skillet and cook until the onions are translucent.

9. Crumble the cornbread into pieces while the onions and celery are cooking.

10. After the onions, apples, and celery cook, add them to a very large bowl.

11. Next, pour in the chicken broth and sour cream and mix.

12. Add 3 eggs to the bowl and mix well.

13. Sprinkle in salt, pepper, and sage and mix.

14. Finally, add the Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing and crumbled cornbread to the bowl and mix well.

15. Pour the dressing mixture into a greased 9"x13" casserole dish and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the cornbread is golden brown on the edges.