That’s Hot — Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Own Cooking Show On Netflix

Executive produced by Hilton herself, the series adds another dimension to the star’s multi-hyphenate status. Ever since her This Is Paris YouTube Originals documentary dropped in September 2020, Hilton has had somewhat of a reintroduction to the world and to fans. With her Simple Life days behind her, Hilton has spoken frankly about the trauma and demons of her past with the public as witness. Most notably, Hilton opened up about the alleged abuse she endured at the age of 17 while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah , which she first addressed in her documentary and later testified about in front of Utah lawmakers. In light of the allegations, the Provo School, which was sold to new owners in August 2000, said that it “cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time” and released a statement in February supporting the legislation that would require more regulations for Utah’s youth residential treatment centers. “As always, our singular goal is patient safety,” the school said in a statement . “As a matter of policy and procedure, we have always operated within the requirements of our reporting obligations.”