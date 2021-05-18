Yara Shahidi Wore An Adidas Tracksuit With A Corset On The Red Carpet

The actress, who is currently filming the Disney live-action flick Peter Pan & Wendy, added a butter-yellow corset top from Etro and croc-print brown Christian Louboutin pumps to her namesake tracksuit. Around her neck were strands of vintage Cartier diamonds, because if you’re going to wear athleisure on the red carpet, a touch of glamour is a must. “When that Adidas collab hits w/ VINTAGE CARTIER,” wrote her stylist Jason Bolden on a photo of Shahidi prior to the event. “Let’s Go Shahidi.”