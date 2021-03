The Butterfly Effect: Blumarine Owes Its Fashion Comeback To TikTok

But even with a fresh designer, a seasoned stylist, and TikTok on its side, it’s unclear whether Blumarine will succeed beyond social media; that is, if people will actually buy it. Gen Z would be all over a pair of split-leg, gemstone-encrusted, baby pink jeans, but would they pay $475 (£340) for them? One thing about the second coming of Blumarine, though, is a sure thing: It is solidifying the return of early aughts trends that the brand was once known for. Anti-low-risers, beware: Thanks to Blumarine, the infamous silhouette — along with butterfly motifs, fur shrugs, and micro-minis — is gearing for a fashion comeback.