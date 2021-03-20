The Butterfly Effect: Blumarine Owes Its Fashion Comeback To TikTok

Let's face it: It's been a while — for some, maybe never — since you've thought about Blumarine. The Italian fashion brand was a part of Milan Fashion Week, yes, but its ultra-feminine, earnestly kitschy collections were rarely reviewed or made trend roundups. It seemed like the label — which was founded in 1977 by Anna Molinari and her late husband Gianpaolo Tarabini, and mostly known for its tiny slip dresses and midriff-baring cardigans in the ‘90s and ‘00s — had been on the brink of irrelevancy for decades.