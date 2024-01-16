Venus Williams Just Gave Bombas’ Bestselling Socks Her “Pro-Athlete Twist” — & She Tells Us All About It
Much like winning seven Grand Slam singles titles, tennis star Venus Williams makes entrepreneurship look easy. When she's not showcasing her athletic prowess to the masses, she's running an interior design company, spearheading a stylish activewear brand, contributing to philanthropies, and as of today, collaborating with the cult-favorite premium basics brand Bombas — best known for its supportive, innovative socks and slippers. "I've always actually admired Bombas for all of the socks they've given away for wonderful causes," Williams tells Refinery29, noting that she wears them both on and off the court, adding, "It's just a natural transition to do a partnership."
The new capsule collection features two limited-edition pairs of Bomba's bestsellers: the all-purpose performance Ankle and Quarter socks. Williams brings, as Bombas' site calls it, a "pro-athlete twist," which lies in each pair's unique aesthetics and connected philanthropies. I chatted with the tennis star over the phone about the new line, her creative input in the project, and even found out about her secret childhood sock collection. Scroll on for this fun inside scoop, below.
Honestly growing up I had a sock collection. I've always loved socks. As an athlete socks are super, super important.
Venus williams
Just like Bombas' classic Ankle and Quarter socks, the Venus x Bombas' sets feature the brand's signature cushy feel, Honeycomb arch support, no-slip grip, and sweat-wicking threads. Each individually sold pair is currently available in an adorable pink hue, but shoppers can nab the three-pack for two additional colorways: a muted blue and an energetic yellow. Williams herself was behind both the vintage-style design and "Wish You Well" stitching.
"'Wish You Well' is kind of a play on sports about being competitive," Williams says. "At the end of the match or the game you wish your opponent well, you say 'good match,' or 'well done' in any sport. In the end, you're still competitive. You really want to win yourself but that doesn't take out the sportsmanship part."
My dad was really particular about our socks too. He made us wear these really thick socks on the court. It was the '90s, you know.
Venus Williams
Williams' vision for the collab goes beyond just the look. Each Venus x Bombas' purchase powers youth sports — specifically, Bombas will donate to Johnny Mac Tennis Projects and Play Like A Girl. The Johnny Mac Tennis Projects help students break through tennis' racial, social, and economic barriers with crowd-funding. Meanwhile, the latter supports young girls pursuing male-dominated sports and career paths. "Those are two really great foundations that we're partnering with and I'm so excited about it," Williams comments. Bonus: Bombas will also sponsor 20 scholarships through these programs to help give kids access to the sports they love.
