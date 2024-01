Williams' vision for the collab goes beyond just the look. Each Venus x Bombas' purchase powers youth sports — specifically, Bombas will donate to Johnny Mac Tennis Projects and Play Like A Girl . The Johnny Mac Tennis Projects help students break through tennis' racial, social, and economic barriers with crowd-funding. Meanwhile, the latter supports young girls pursuing male-dominated sports and career paths. "Those are two really great foundations that we're partnering with and I'm so excited about it," Williams comments. Bonus: Bombas will also sponsor 20 scholarships through these programs to help give kids access to the sports they love.