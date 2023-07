We’re Reclaiming The Romantic Y2K Flower Choker Trend

But where does one wear a flower choker? We think the whimsical yet edgy accessory can be your new wedding guest accessory (or even a unique bridal accessory if you're the one getting married). So we've compiled a range of flower choker styles, from classic roses to colorful orchids in small and large sizes and an array of colors. Whether you're looking for a large black flower choker to match any of your summer wedding guest dresses or dainty pink one to take on the Barbiecore trend , we've got you covered.