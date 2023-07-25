We’re Reclaiming The Romantic Y2K Flower Choker Trend

ADVERTISEMENT
The flower choker trend has made its comeback from the '90s and 2000s, and we're totally embracing it. This year, rosette fashion has found its way onto red carpets on the likes of Zendaya and Camila Morrone to Harry Styles and Paul Mescal. So we at Refinery29 predicated that flower chokers would be a go-to accessory trend for summer 2023. And from the looks of it, we were right.
But where does one wear a flower choker? We think the whimsical yet edgy accessory can be your new wedding guest accessory (or even a unique bridal accessory if you're the one getting married). So we've compiled a range of flower choker styles, from classic roses to colorful orchids in small and large sizes and an array of colors. Whether you're looking for a large black flower choker to match any of your summer wedding guest dresses or dainty pink one to take on the Barbiecore trend, we've got you covered.
We're all about romantic details, so read on to find some of the most elegant flower chokers to cart up and elevate your style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.