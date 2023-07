We’ve Found Barbie’s Favourite Jewellery Brand (& It’s Actually In The Film)

This heart pendant may not scream Barbiecore but it is undeniably chic and will stand the test of time even if — heaven forbid! — dreamhouse pink fatigue sets in. Handcrafted from brass with 18ct recycled gold plating , it lends itself to any outfit, pink or otherwise. At 560mm, the chain is on the longer side so the pendant sits slap-bang in the middle of the chest. If you're thinking of adding a real statement piece to your jewellery collection, this might just be it.