We’ve Found Barbie’s Favourite Jewellery Brand (& It’s Actually In The Film)

It's hard to escape the hype surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie, which lands in cinemas on 21st July. So many brands are proving that life in plastic is indeed fantastic, with pink popping up everywhere from Zara to Superga, that it's threatening to make a serious dent in our bank accounts. It's not every day you can feel like a kid again, right?
While most collections are simply picking up on Barbiecore pink or playing around with the iconic Barbie logo, two necklaces from Missoma — one of our favourite names in the jewellery biz — actually make an appearance in the film. The Missoma Ridge Heart Charm Necklace, £159, is worn by Barbie herself (Margot Robbie) and the Missoma Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace, £189, is worn by Celebrated Author Barbie (Alexandra Shipp). In our books, this marks the brand as Barbie-approved — and it seems like Robbie may be a Missoma fan IRL, too.
The actor has been spotted wearing the Lucy Williams x Missoma Large Horn Necklace, £145, while surfing in Malibu and has graced the red carpet in the Lucy Williams x Missoma Medium Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace, £149. So if you fancy treating yourself to a piece of Barbie memorabilia or just want to invest in a designer that's Margot Robbie-approved, keep reading for Missoma's edit of Barbie-inspired earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more. No spoilers, we promise!
This heart pendant may not scream Barbiecore but it is undeniably chic and will stand the test of time even if — heaven forbid! — dreamhouse pink fatigue sets in. Handcrafted from brass with 18ct recycled gold plating, it lends itself to any outfit, pink or otherwise. At 560mm, the chain is on the longer side so the pendant sits slap-bang in the middle of the chest. If you're thinking of adding a real statement piece to your jewellery collection, this might just be it.
This necklace is probably more stereotypically Barbie. With its sprinkling of pink, blue and yellow mini hearts, it sits firmly within the cute-meets-kitsch realm. Playful yet sophisticated, the hearts are crafted from dyed mango and aqua chalcedony, blue, purple and pink quartz, while the chain is 18ct recycled gold-plated brass. This is the style said to feature on Celebrated Author Barbie, played by Alexandra Shipp (and that's the only detail about the film we'll let slip).
And if neither of these necklaces is quite what you're looking for, check out Missoma's edit of Barbie-inspired pieces below.
